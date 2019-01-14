A silly post explicitly created to beat Kylie Jenner's record-holding post is a hit among netizens

Published 12:57 PM, January 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The world of viral internet content is off to a ridiculous start this year as a photo of an egg becomes the most-liked Instagram post of all time, beating American celebrity Kylie Jenner’s February 2018 post.

The former record-holding post – a photo announcing Jenner’s baby’s name Stormi Webster has 18.2 million likes as of writing. The egg photo, the sole post made by the account @world_record_egg has around 22.4 million likes as of posting.

View this post on Instagram Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang A post shared by EGG GANG (@world_record_egg) on Jan 4, 2019 at 9:05am PST

The photo and the account were apparently created specifically to beat Jenner’s post, as the accompanying caption indicates. “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this,” the caption goes.

The photo was posted on Saturday, January 5, Philippine time.

Below is the former record-holding post:

View this post on Instagram stormi webster A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

A little over a week after, the egg post amassed 9 million likes, which then doubled on Sunday, January 13, when according to BuzzFeed, the post went “mega-viral.”

BuzzFeed was able to talk to the creator of the account via email, which cheekily identified itself as Henrietta, “a chicken from the British countryside.”

Humoring BuzzFeed, Henrietta says that the egg actually has a name – Eugene – and that she started the account and made the post after seeing an article listing the 20 most-liked posts on the platform.

Asked what the secret was behind her success, the chicken simply said, “the power of the egg is strong.”

Jenner is, however,seemingly not taking the defeat sitting down. Soon after her record was broken, she posted a video of herself smashing an egg on the road.

View this post on Instagram Take that little egg A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2019 at 6:04pm PST

– Rappler.com