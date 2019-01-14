SNES games may be coming to Switch, dataminer claims
MANILA, Philippines – A code sleuth may have struck gold as they claim to have discovered references to 22 SNES games hidden in Switch Online’s code strings, reports Engadget.
Nintendo has been releasing NES games via its paid Switch Online service, but hasn’t made any announcement regarding SNES games potentially coming to the same service. Twitter user Kapu’s discovery may be the first hint that SNES games may also be coming.
Kapu also posted the code online, wherein SNES titles can be found here and there such as fan-favorites Super Mario World and The Legend of Zelda: Link To The Past. Here’s the full list:
Super Mario Kart
Super Soccer
Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past
Demon's Crest
Yoshi's Island
Stunt Race FX
Kirby's Dream Course
Pop'n Twinbee
Star Fox
Contra 3
Kirby Super Star
Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
Kirby's Dream Land 3
Super Metroid
Super Mario World
Pilotwings
F-ZERO
Star Fox 2
Super Punch-Out!!
The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
Super Mario All-Stars
Breath of Fire 2
Another dataminer, SnowmealDome, also claims to have found 4 emulator types in the code, including an SNES emulator called Canoe.
If these findings prove to be true, these SNES games are a nice incentive to stay subscribed to Switch’s online service. – Rappler.com