Having SNES games on the Switch adds nostalgic appeal to an already popular console

Published 2:04 PM, January 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A code sleuth may have struck gold as they claim to have discovered references to 22 SNES games hidden in Switch Online’s code strings, reports Engadget.

Nintendo has been releasing NES games via its paid Switch Online service, but hasn’t made any announcement regarding SNES games potentially coming to the same service. Twitter user Kapu’s discovery may be the first hint that SNES games may also be coming.

Kapu also posted the code online, wherein SNES titles can be found here and there such as fan-favorites Super Mario World and The Legend of Zelda: Link To The Past. Here’s the full list:

Super Mario Kart

Super Soccer

Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past

Demon's Crest

Yoshi's Island

Stunt Race FX

Kirby's Dream Course

Pop'n Twinbee

Star Fox

Contra 3

Kirby Super Star

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Super Metroid

Super Mario World

Pilotwings

F-ZERO

Star Fox 2

Super Punch-Out!!

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja

Super Mario All-Stars

Breath of Fire 2

Another dataminer, SnowmealDome, also claims to have found 4 emulator types in the code, including an SNES emulator called Canoe.

If these findings prove to be true, these SNES games are a nice incentive to stay subscribed to Switch’s online service. – Rappler.com