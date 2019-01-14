The successor of the XS Max will reportedly sport 3 rear cameras

Published 2:20 PM, January 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - Despite weak sales for the latest trio of iPhones, Apple looks to repeat last year’s format with plans to once again reveal 3 new iPhone models this September.

According to Fast Company, the upcoming lineup will be lead by the successor of the XS Max which will flaunt a 3-camera setup.

An exclusive report from digit.in adds that the so-called iPhone XI will adopt long-distance 3D Time of Flight (ToF) technology, similar to the cameras of the Oppo R17 Pro.

What this feature does is measure the distance of the subject from the camera lens based on the speed of light to map out a 3D image.

It was also hinted that the 3 lenses will be housed in a square camera unit which bears a slight resemblance to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s camera setup. Two cameras will be aligned vertically while the third sits between them on the side.

The follow-up to the XR, meanwhile, will get quite an upgrade as its will allegedly ship with dual rear cameras.

New hardware could just be what Apple’s budget iPhone needs to get a boost in sales, especially after additional production lines of XR were canceled due to low demand.

Last but not the least is the successor of the iPhone XS. Current speculation points to the XS successor getting the short end of the stick when it comes to upgrades. Instead of a triple-camera setup, it will reportedly retain the dual cameras of the XS. – Rappler.com