PS4 owners can now play the game with players from Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Published 6:14 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - Sony for a while seemed to think that it would be a bad idea to let PS4 owners play with owners of other consoles. But after massive fan uproar, the company reconsidered its policies on cross-platform play.

Because of this, PS4 owners, as far as a few months back, were granted the ability to play Fortnite with players from other platforms. And now, Rocket League players will be able to do the same, and will be able to play with players from Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Cross-platform play for Rocket League was previously limited between PS4 to PC only.

Psyonix, the developers of Rocket League told Polygon in 2017 that they wanted players from different platforms to be able to play with each other and it was just a matter of Sony getting on board and allowing it to happen.

Now that it has happened, PS4 players can now be matched with players across different platforms in random matchmaking.

Those who want to play with or against their friends on other consoles can do so in a private match while they wait for cross-platform party support that will be rolled out in the next update.

“It's because of you, our fans, and our generous partners on all systems and services that have made this possible in the first place,” Jeremy Dunham, VP of publishing wrote to show gratitude to those who persistently pressured Sony to listen to their requests. – Rappler.com