Published 12:52 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Twitter on Wednesday, January 16, formally rolled out the reverse-chronological feed option on Android versions of the Twitter app.

The news follows the December launch of the same option on iOS devices.

Android, we got you. Starting today, tap ✨ to switch between latest and top Tweets. pic.twitter.com/7rXo3BNEJ6 — Twitter (@Twitter) January 15, 2019

The toggle, which looks like a set of sparkles on the timeline tab, allows users to switch between an algorithm-based feed that features the best tweets first, or a timeline in which the latest tweets are loaded first.

The feature has been long-awaited. Twitter changed from a reverse-chronological to an algorithmic feed nearly 3 years ago, according to The Verge.

While the option to see the latest tweets could be shown on apps like Tweetdeck, the chronological feed functionality was basically lost on the Twitter app. – Rappler.com