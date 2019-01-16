The a6400 touts itself as the vlogger's ideal camera

Published 4:59 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Sony announced Tuesday, January 15 (January 16, Manila time) it was coming out with a content creator-friendly midrange camera that meshes perfectly with vlogging.

Called the a6400, it's a camera with a 24.2-megapixel Exmor CMOS sensor that touts some of the fastest autofocus (AF) speeds available at 0.02 seconds. The AF speed is thanks to 425 autofocus points for phase detection and contrast.

It also sports computer vision technology to determine when the camera is looking at a face so it can focus on the person's eyes.

One major draw for vloggers will be the special monitor the camera has, which can be raised and rotated 180 degrees, so you can see what you're shooting should you decide to use it for outdoor selfies or indoor vlogs.

Additional mechanical features include a hot shoe mount and microphone jack.

The complete specifications sheet for the a6400 is available here.The a6400 starts at $899 for the body only and is set to come out in February in North America. – Rappler.com