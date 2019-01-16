Snap chief financial officer Tim Stone and vice president for investor relations Kristin Southey depart the company

Published 7:00 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Snap has lost two more key executives in less than a year, with the company's chief financial officer (CFO) and its vice president for investor relations both exiting the company.

In a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday, January 15 (January 16, Manila time), CFO Tim Stone told Snap of his intention to resign "to pursue other opportunities."

Stone will continue serving as CFO until a search for his replacement concludes and his duties are duly handed over through a transition process.

A report from Cheddar meanwhile said Kristin Southey, Snap's VP for investor relations, quietly left the company in November.

CNN said the resignations of these two key executives follows a number of other departures.

The following have also left the company:

Steve LaBella, vice president of marketing

Imran Khan, chief strategy officer

Drew Vollero, former CFO and Stone's predecessor

Tom Conrad, vice president of product

Jason Halbert, vice president of people and global security

Of the 5 additional departures, Halbert was said to have left earlier this week as well.

The CNN report added Stone would remain through February 5 to help with the transition. The SEC filing meanwhile said the departure was "not related to any disagreement with us on any matter relating to our accounting, strategy, management" or other issues.

CEO Evan Spiegel said in an email about Stone's departure from the company, "Tim has made a big impact in his short time on our team and we are very grateful for all of his hard work,"

"I know we have all benefited from his customer focus and the way he has encouraged all of us to operate as owners." – Rappler.com