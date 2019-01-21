Francis Racioppi, Snap's director of global security, is fired – alongside subordinate Corey Webeck for the attempted cover-up

Published 8:52 AM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Snap fired two people after an investigation showed they tried to cover up an affair that one of them was having with an outside consultant whom the company was paying a 6-figure sum.

News website Cheddar reported Saturday, January 19, that director of global security Francis Racioppi was fired following a multi-month investigation.

The Wall Street Journal said in its report the investigation by law firm Gibson, Dunn, & Crutcher found Racioppi earlier had an affair with a woman from a firm hired as consultants for Snap. Racioppi is said to have also canceled the consultancy agreement when the relationship ended.

Racioppi's subordinate, Corey Webeck, was also found trying to cover up the relationship scandal. Webeck was fired after the investigation was completed.

The news follows the resignation of other executives in the company, most notably Jason Halbert, Snap's vice president of people and global security, whom Racioppi reported to.

Cheddar's report also said Snap asked Halbert to leave following the probe into Racioppi's secret relationship. – Rappler.com