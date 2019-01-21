The S10E, S10, and S10+ are expected to be officially unveiled next month

Published 12:01 PM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - Renowned leaker Evan Blass on Twitter shared an image of what appears to be variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 series, ahead of its official launch in the Unpacked event next month.

The image seems to confirm previous reports that Samsung will launch three phones under the S10 series: the Galaxy S10E on the left, S10 in the middle, and S10+ on the right.

A previous leak from Blass revealed that Samsung will debut a brand new design for their new flagship which include a hole-punch for the selfie camera and slim bezels.

Both the Galaxy S10 and the S10+ will flaunt this new design, feature a curved OLED screen, and come with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The more affordable Galaxy S10E, meanwhile, will have a flat screen.

The recently leaked image also reveals that the S10E has two rear cameras while the S10 and S10+ has three. Up front, the S10E and S10 come equipped with one selfie camera while the S10+ has a much larger hole-punch for two cameras.

Samsung is expected to announce the S10 line this February 20 in addition to revealing a working prototype of the previously announced foldable Galaxy X phone. – Rappler.com