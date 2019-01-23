Additional features of the Twitter web redesign include picture cropping, better search, and an easy-to-find emoji interface

Published 6:03 PM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Twitter announced Wednesday, January 23, it was gradually rolling out a new web-based redesign that would allow for some new features and functionality, despite there still being no edit button in sight.

Accessible via Twitter.com for people given an option to opt-in, the redesign includes some tweaks for more agile tweeting, such as an easy-to-find emoji interface and keyboard shortcuts.

A new https://t.co/fHiPXozBdO is coming.



Some of you got an opt-in to try it now. Check out the emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search, and more. Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/G8gWvdHnzB — Twitter (@Twitter) January 22, 2019

The two-column style also readily shows trending discussions on Twitter on the right side, while additional features include the ability to crop pictures you plan on tweeting, better search functions, and a way to easily switch between more than one account.

Those who have been given the opt-in to switch to New Twitter will still have the option of switching back to the legacy version should they choose to, though they might be forced to switch eventually when the rollout completes.

Do you have the new Twitter opt-in? How are you finding the changes? Let us know in the comments, or send us a tweet about your experience! – Rappler.com