Published 5:26 PM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Twitter is testing another feature to make it easier to determine who started a thread or discussion topic.

The feature adds an "Original Tweeter" tag to the person who started a thread.

Author Chuck Wendig, for example, became part of the test and sent out a tweet featuring the tag, which is placed below the user's name on tweets.

aw thanks Twitter I appreciate you calling me an “Original Tweeter”



(seriously though what is that?) pic.twitter.com/IBpqcOIBYK — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) January 24, 2019

The tag will make it easier to determine which posts are from the thread-starter. It will also help other users figure out which posts on a thread are made by the thread starter versus copycats trying to usurp the thread for their own ends.

Sara Haider, Twitter's Director of Product Management, told TechCrunch in a statement, "Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation. As part of this work, we’re exploring adding more context to discussions by highlighting relevant replies – like those from the original Tweeter.” – Rappler.com