(UPDATED) Apple has temporarily disabled Group Facetime, presumably to fix the issue, though it did not specify any actual reason behind their move

Published 1:29 PM, January 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A new bug in FaceTime allows callers to listen in regardless of whether the person at the other end of the line picks up or not.

First discovered by Twitter user Benji Mobb, the bug has been replicated by a number of news outlets.

Now you can answer for yourself on FaceTime even if they don’t answer#Apple explain this.. pic.twitter.com/gr8llRKZxJ — Benji Mobb™ (@BmManski) January 28, 2019

How it works

Apparently, when you call someone in FaceTime and add your own phone number to the call, the app is tricked into thinking there’s an active group call. It will then turn on your phone’s microphone and allow the caller to hear you before you even pick up.

Meanwhile, if the recipient presses the power button or the volume button to dismiss the call, the app activates the camera and streams what it captures to the caller.

Declining the call will break the connection.

It’s also been confirmed that the bug affects calls made on iOS devices running 12.1 or later and Macs running Mojave.

An Apple spokesperson said that they are aware of the issue plan to release a fix in a software update later this week.

In the meantime, an Apple support page said Group FaceTime calling was "temporarily unavailable." The reason for the unavailability of feature was not specified.

For those wishing to disable Facetime for themselves, you can do this by going to your iPhone or iPad’s Settings application then toggling FaceTime to gray. – Rappler.com