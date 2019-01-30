A report says an unnamed LG executive confirmed the shutdown of its mobile business in the Philippines

Published 4:25 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The mobile arm of LG Philippines is shutting down, according to a recent report by Filipino tech news site Revu.

Rumors surfaced last year regarding closures of LG concept stores in the Philippines, though there was no official word regarding the fate of LG Mobile Philippines.

Alora Guerrero, the site's editor, wrote that an unnamed LG executive confirmed the shuttering of its mobile business in the country, though LG has yet to release an official statement regarding any closures.

LG's local public relations team told Rappler that there is no official statement yet and are awaiting word from up top, presumably from the company's main headquarters in South Korea.

Warranties and service will still be honored, said Revu's source, but the site noted that the chances of seeing LG phones here without going through the grey market has gone down significantly.

LG has been looking to stave off losses in its mobile sector – it handed the reigns of the mobile communications division to its head of home entertainment, Brian Kwon, back in November.

Perhaps finding the best markets to focus may help pave the way for a resurgence in LG's mobile dreams.

We'll keep you updated should LG release further confirmation. – Rappler.com