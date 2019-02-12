Facebook is attempting to win back the younger demographic with original video content

Published 1:07 PM, February 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook is stepping up its original content game as it orders a Stephen Curry documentary series that will be exclusive on its Watch platform, Variety reports.

The series, Stephen Vs. The Game, will have 6 episodes following the NBA superstar in his 2018-2019 campaign, including behind-the-scenes shots from his championship run with the Golden State Warriors last year and footage from his childhood hoop days.

It will be executive produced by Curry’s production outfit, Unanimous Media, and Religion of Sports, which began the “versus” series last year with American football legend Tom Brady’s Tom Vs. Time.

“This past year has been an incredible chapter in my life – from the birth of my first son to winning a third championship – and we’ve been capturing it all...I have incredible fans, and I’m excited to share my life with them in a way I never really have before,” Curry said in a statement published by Variety.

The Curry series is part of Facebook’s efforts to put out more original videos challenging the likes of YouTube and Netflix. The company is said to have a huge presence in VidCon London this week, in what observers see as a strategy to pull personalities away from Youtube.

On February 20, a Paydro-like BuzzFeed interactive game show called Outside Your Bubble will be launching on Facebook Watch. – Rappler.com