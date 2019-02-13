Google Station will initially be available in 50 locations across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – Google’s head of its “Next Billion Users” initiative, Mahesh Bhalerao, announced the company’s free public WiFi service, Google Station, will be launching in the Philippines this February.

The service will be available in 50 locations initially across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, but Bhalerao says that they have plans to expand across the archipelago from under-connected regions to high-density areas.

Google Station first rolled out in 2017 in Indonesia, before rolling out to 4 other countries including Mexico and India. The Philippines will be the 6th country to have Google Station.

In the project, Google will help partners roll out WiFi with the provision of software and hardware advice for turning fiber connections to WiFi. PLDT is the telco partner for the project. Unilever is also a partner, although specifics of their contribution weren’t disclosed during the announcement.

Bhalerao made the announcement at the Google for Philippines event on Wednesday, February 13.