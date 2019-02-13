Google's launching a job search service in the Philippines this February

Published 3:34 PM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Job Search on Google is coming to the Philippines in February.

Stacie Chan, Google's search product partnerships lead in Asia Pacific, announced the upcoming launch on Wednesday, February 13.

Chan said Job Search will carry around 500,000 job listings in its initial launch, with help from private partners Kalibrr, Jobs Cloud, and Job Bayan, as well as government partners Department of Labor and Employment and the Civil Service Commission.

Jobs are among the searched for topics from Google Philippines, Chan said, eventually resulting in Job Search on Google being brought to the country.

The jobs can be searched via Google's main search platform with the job results being highlighted to the user.

Like many other Google products, Job Search promises a convenient, easy-to-use experience, with Chan saying that users will have a seamless browsing experience on desktop or mobile, tappable filters, and the ability to save jobs on the go or at home. – Rappler.com