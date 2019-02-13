The number coding option on Google Maps will let users attempt to plot routes that bypass coding-restricted areas in Metro Manila

Published 5:49 PM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – At the Google for Philippines event on Wednesday, February 13, Google announced an update to Google Maps that would help Metro Manila motorists who need to get around but fall under number coding on a given day.

This number coding option on Google Maps will be available later this month, and is done in cooperation with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The new option lets people plug in the number for which they have travel restrictions and choose a route that bypasses areas where they would be otherwise restricted.

The new feature will also tell you if there's no direct way to go to your destination without passing through a restricted area.

An example shown during the event provided a route from Google's Manila office to Alabang that bypassed restricted roads.

Motorcycle-specific features

Additionally, Google announced it was rolling out motorcycle-specific features that aim to aid them in navigating the streets. The service was already on Android, but is now heading to iOS.

The features will provide route navigation specific for motorcycle riders, as well as customized estimated times of arrival specific for motorcycle trips.

The Google for Philippines event showcased a number of new features meant for Philippine space, including Job Search for Google, public wifi service stations that provide internet connectivity, and a new lightweight search application called Google Go. – Rappler.com