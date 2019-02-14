'The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening' getting Nintendo Switch remake
MANILA, Philippines – At its most recent Nintendo Direct program on Thursday, February 14, Nintendo announced it would be remaking the The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for the Switch.
The game, which originally came out for the Game Boy in 1993, will get a "modern re-imagining" as players are tasked with keeping Link alive and surviving on Koholint Island.
This title is scheduled for a 2019 release, though no specific date has been announced. – Rappler.com