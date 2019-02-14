This game, which originally came out in 1993, will get a 'modern re-imagining'

Published 9:58 AM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – At its most recent Nintendo Direct program on Thursday, February 14, Nintendo announced it would be remaking the The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for the Switch.

The game, which originally came out for the Game Boy in 1993, will get a "modern re-imagining" as players are tasked with keeping Link alive and surviving on Koholint Island.

This title is scheduled for a 2019 release, though no specific date has been announced. – Rappler.com