Samsung, best known for its phones and TVs, launches a free dating app called Refrigerdating to promote its Family Hub fridges

Published 6:03 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – People often say “It’s what’s on the inside that counts.” In the case of Samsung’s new dating service, however, it’s what’s inside your refrigerator that counts.

The South Korean electronics company, perhaps best known for its phones and TVs, recently launched a free dating app called Refrigerdating to promote its Family Hub Refrigerator.

The app works similar to Tinder, but instead of uploading a photo of yourself, you upload a photo of the contents of your fridge. You also swipe left and right based on what you think of others’ photos.

Those who have the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator can use its built-in camera to snap their photos. Those who don’t, meanwhile, can use their smartphones.

According to CNET, Samsung reportedly worked with a relationship expert while developing the app. This is probably where they got the idea that showing other people what’s inside your fridge supposedly provides a more authentic look at who you are and how you live.

"We hope people can meet under more honest or transparent circumstances with the help of the contents of the fridge, because that can tell you a lot about the personality," Elin Axelsson, PR manager at Samsung Electronics Nordic said.

Refrigerdating is available through a browser, which means it can be accessed through most smart devices.

Samsung added that, for the app to work, you must be yourself and show the real thing, which means you should not stage your fridge. – Rappler.com