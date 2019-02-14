Tetris 99 pits you against 98 others in the ultimate multiplayer puzzle challenge

Published 6:59 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As part of its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, February 13 (February 14, Manila time), games company Nintendo came out swinging with a battle royale-style take on puzzle video game Tetris.

Called Tetris 99, the game pits 99 people against each other as they stack differently-shaped, multicolored blocks on top of one another.

The iconic puzzle game #Tetris arrives, but with an online experience like no other–99 players enter, but only one reigns supreme! #Tetris99 is available to download now, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline Members. pic.twitter.com/iLWG08pmIi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

Tetris 99 is now available for download for Nintendo Switch Online members, meaning you'll need to subscribe to Nintendo's online services to play the game.

That said, if you've got a passion for block-stacking puzzles and are patiently waiting for the Switch remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, this may be the game for you. – Rappler.com