Originally meant as a piece of DLC for 'Hollow Knight,' 'Hollow Knight: Silksong' is now being developed as a sequel to the original title

Published 8:17 PM, February 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Australian game developers Team Cherry announced Thursday, February 14, they were working on Hollow Knight: Silksong, a follow-up to their well-received metroidvania-like action roleplaying game Hollow Knight.

Silksong was originally supposed to be a piece of downloadable content for the original game. Team Cherry – a 3-man group – realized their development of the proposed DLC had expanded into a full-fledged game of its own.

Team Cherry decided to go all-out on the development of this sequel following the popularity of Hollow Knight, which has sold over 1,250,000 copies across various platforms since its launch.

In Silksong, you play as Hornet, the princess-protector of the Deepnest. Captured and taken to an entirely new locale, the game will task you with journeying across this new kingdom as you uncover new bits of lore about the Hollow Knight world.

The game is set to come out with 150 new enemy types to face and defeat, as well as an orchestral score to rival that of the first game and a Silk Soul mode that is said to change the gameplay experience once you've finished the game.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is slated for an eventual release on PC, Mac, Linux, and the Nintendo Switch. – Rappler.com