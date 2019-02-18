You can change the jersey’s player name and number on the smart jersey through an app on your smartphone

Published 3:59 PM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver opened the 20th All-Star Technology Summit, Friday, February 15, US time, unveiling the so-called “jersey of the future."

The smart jersey can change the player name and number displayed on it through a smartphone app.

Adam Silver unveils the NBA jersey of the future. pic.twitter.com/h5GePOwOjx — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2019

Silver did not share details of how the tech actually works, but Mashable points out that the demo looked more like a projection rather than an actual changing jersey from the angle recorded by Los Angeles Times columnist Arash Markazi.

It’s unclear when we might be able to wear or see this type of technology in the league’s games.

The demo is reportedly part of Silver’s plans to define what a fully customizable fan experience may look like in the NBA in 2038.

Discussions on "sports betting, disruptive technology, the relationship between athletes and technology, and ways to attract fans from the so-called Gen Z, the 2.5 billion people worldwide born between 1997 and 2010" also took place, the NBA said.

Silver also mentioned other technologies such as facial recognition being used to let people get into games, hologram mascots, and more personalized game experiences, The Verge reports. – Rappler.com