Razer says the closure is part of 'the company’s realignment plans'

Published 7:08 PM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Razer Game Store will shut down on February 28, some 10 months after it first went live, the company announced.

Razer said the closure was part of "the company’s realignment plans." It added efforts would be made to "deliver great content and introduce game promotions through Razer Gold, our virtual credits system."

Razer Gold's current systems appear to have come about from the company's acquisition of online currency firm MOL Global in 2018.

Purchased games on the store need to be retrieved before February 28, at 1 am Pacific Time so they can be redeemed on the respective services they're meant for before the game store closes its virtual doors. Pre-orders for games will still be fulfilled, according to Razer's statement.

Regarding their impending Game Store closure, Razer added it has "been a privilege for us to recommend and deliver great digital game deals to you. We have been extremely fortunate to have you as part of our awesome community. Thank you for the support and making all this possible." – Rappler.com