It confirms the key rumored features of the new flagship

Published 2:55 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – There isn't a lot of mystery left with Samsung's new flagship, the S10, especially with the accidental release of a TV commercial in Norway.

The Verge received a tip from one Endre Loeset, presumably Norwegian, who saw the 30-second ad and recorded it off of TV 2, said to be Norway's biggest commercial TV channel. (READ: Samsung Galaxy S10: Expected price, specs)



Even if it's in Norwegian, the ad pretty much confirms the S10's biggest features: the in-display sensor, the hole on the upper right side containing the camera, triple cameras at the back, and the ability to wirelessly charge another device. The rumored Galaxy Buds, Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods, make an appearance too, shown being wirelessly charged by the S10.

Older Galaxy phones leaked in the past too, but the S10 appears to be the most leaked out of all of them. At the Unpacked event to be held Thursday, February 21, 3 am, Philippine time, all we're waiting for are the number-specific specs, and the price as far as the S10 is concerned.

On the other hand, Samsung is also expected to say something about a 5G phone, a foldable phone, and a new smartwatch. Perhaps those could hold more surprises than the S10 as we currently know it. – Rappler.com