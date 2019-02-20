Google will be holding its Game Developers Conference keynote address on March 19

February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Google sent out invites to media for a presentation it will hold at the 2019 Game Developers Conference, but did not disclose much about what it will present.

This has led to speculation it may be about Google's entry into the video gaming industry through its own technology or service.

Google will be holding a keynote presentation on March 19, at 10 am Pacific time (March 20, 2 am, Manila time). According to a report by Fortune, the keynote may feature a product or service related to its game streaming technology, which Google first brought up and tested last year.

That time, Google teamed up with Ubisoft to allow some users to test streaming Assassins Creed: Odyssey to Chrome browsers.

The Information meanwhile brought up the possibility Google was using the technology in relation to its own gaming console – an endeavor called Project Yeti.

Of course, should Google follow any of these lines of thought, it stands to compete in circles with some heavyweights. Nvidia and Sony already provide game streaming services, Microsoft has been working on its own Project xCloud, while Amazon is reportedly working on something too.

We'll likely learn more as we get closer to the keynote date, so keep your eyes peeled for details.