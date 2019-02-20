The entry-level variant S10e is priced at P39,990 while a 1TB version of the S10+ propels the series' pricing to a new high

Published 7:24 AM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – While it was the Samsung Galaxy Fold that absolutely stole the show at Samsung's February 2019 launch event, the new flagship S10 phones bring the excitement as well. And they've been priced for the local market.

The entry-level S10e dials back the price for the Galaxy S line at P39,990. Last year's cheapest S9 was P45,990. But the standard and plus models are more expensive this year. The standard Galaxy S10 comes at P49,990 while the S10+ is P55,990. The S9+ launched last year at a starting price of P52,990.

A top-of-the-line S10+ with 1 terabyte of memory is priced at P89,990.

The phones will be available on March 8 at authorized retail stores, telco operator partners, and online stores, with pre-orders beginning on February 22. Samsung says that consumers who pre-order will receive freebies with a claimed value of up to P28,500.

The Galaxy S10e will be available in prism white, while the Galaxy S10 will be available in prism white and prism black. Consumers who will opt for the Galaxy S10+ will have 3 colors to choose from: prism white, prism black, and prism green. The 1TB Galaxy S10+ will also be available in a premium ceramic black variant. – Rappler.com