Along with the 5G version of the Mi Mix 3, we have news on Xiaomi's Mi 9 and one of its 'internet of things' offerings, an LED smart bulb

Published 9:15 PM, February 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - Xiaomi has officially entered the 5G era with the announcement of the Mi Mix 3 5G at its product launch event on Sunday, February 24, a day ahead of this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC). There was, however, no mention of the foldable phone we saw teased earlier.

The Mi Mix 3 5G has been upgraded from the original Mi Mix 3 with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip and X50 modem to provide it 5G capabilities.

The Mi Mix 3 5G retains the other features of the original, such as the the magnetic slider.

Xiaomi said the device ships in Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue colors and is expected to go for sale sometime in May for the starting price of €599 or approximately P35,350.

Mi 9 goes global

Xiaomi also said the Mi 9 is expected to hit the global market “very soon,” following its official launch in China just a few days ago.

The Mi 9 boasts a triple camera system consisting of a 12MP telephoto lens, a 48MP main wide-angle lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens.

It also flaunts a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 855 chip, a 3,300 mAh battery with up to 20W wireless charging support, 6GB of RAM, and a choice between 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The Mi 9 launches with the starting price of €449 or around P26,500.

Mi LED Smart Bulb

At the event, Xiaomi also touted having more than 2,000 products in its Mi ecosystem – from electric scooters to televisions to wearables.

They can now add smart bulbs to their growing list of offerings with the reveal of the Mi LED Smart Bulb.

The smart bulb touts over 16 million different colors to choose from with adjustable brightness and color temperature.

These settings can be controlled with a supported virtual assistant or directly from the Mi Home app.

It’s also said to be energy efficient and can last up to 11 years.

The Mi LED Smart Bulb is priced at €19.90 or around P1,175. – Rappler.com

(€1 = P59.02)