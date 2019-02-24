The headset allows people to collaborate across distances using holograms in mixed reality

Published 2:23 AM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Microsoft on Sunday, February 24 (February 25, Manila time) announced the successor to the original Hololens, dubbed the HoloLens 2.

Alex Kipman, creator of the HoloLens, said the mixed reality headset supports up to 47 pixels per degree of sight while doubling the field of view compared to the first iteration of the headset. Kipman said this is equivalent from upgrading from a 720p display to a 2K display for each of your eyes.

As such, Kipman said the new headset has two power-efficient 2K displays.

Strangely, Kipman also quantified the amount of comfort that one gets from the headset, saying the HoloLens 2 is thrice as comfortable as the HoloLens.

The new universal fit system works for everyone.



Putting on #HoloLens2 is as easy as putting on your favorite hat. pic.twitter.com/S4m1egPVZC — Microsoft HoloLens (@HoloLens) February 24, 2019

The HoloLens 2 logs you into your Windows Hello account using iris recognition. It has eye tracking and dictation as part of a system it called instinctual interaction. One of the functions touted is the ability to allow people to collaborate across distances using holograms in mixed reality.

The HoloLens 2 will cost $3,500, with preorders available now. The device is scheduled for release later in the year. – Rappler.com