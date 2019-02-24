LG also introduces the G8 ThinQ touting gesture-based navigation

Published 6:44 AM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - LG has officially joined the 5G hype train with the unveiling of flagship V50 ThinQ 5G at this year’s Mobile World Congress.

According to The Verge, the device is essentially an upgraded version of the V40. It retains its design, but received some upgrades under the hood to include 5G capabilities.

We are, of course, talking about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and X50 modem. And because 5G is expected to consume more battery, LG has upped the the battery capacity of the device to 4,000 mAh.

LG, meanwhile, announced that they will be rolling out an accessory for the V50 ThinQ 5G that adds another screen to the device.

The detachable 6.4-inch display adds multitasking features and can, for instance, serve as a controller in certain mobile games.

LG revealed that the V50 ThinQ is releasing in the coming months for customers of US carriers Sprint and Verizon.

The G8 ThinQ was also revealed touting gesture-based navigation, as previously teased by the firm.

It comes equipped with front-facing time-of-flight camera (ToF) camera that reads blood vessels in your palm to unlock your phone.

The so-called “Z camera” as LG called it can read your hand from 15 centimeters away.

Despite this, the device still has a face unlock feature for those who prefer to use their face to open their device.

BGR reports that the G8 is expected to hit seven markets with triple-lens, dual-lens, and other variations.

Prices for both devices have yet to be revealed. – Rappler.com