The Xperia 1 is reportedly the world’s first phone to sport a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display

Published 7:51 PM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Sony made the Xperia 1 official at the 2019 Mobile World Congress, refreshing its lineup of mobile devices to help bring attention to itself in the crowded Android space.

The Xperia boasts a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 3840 x 1644 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio that the company calls CinemaWide.

Sony has incorporated the X1 image processor from its premium Bravia TVs as well as the color calibration from its monitors to further enhance the display, as reported by GSMarena.

In addition, it features a the first ever triple rear camera system for a Sony phone, consisting of a trio of 12MP shooters – an f1.6 primary lens, a 2x zoom telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide angle lens.

Sony also said they have plans to optimize certain games and movies for the device. The Xperia 1 will ship with a Game Enhancer mode, which should improve game performance and support gameplay recording.

In terms of product specs, the Xperia 1 comes with a Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB of RAM, a 3,330mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, and 64GB and 128GB options for internal storage.

Pricing and availability were not discussed, but Sony said to expect a release by spring of this year.



Midrange offerings

Two midrange devices were also revealed at the event: the Xperia 10 and the Xperia 10 Plus.

Similar to its flagship counterpart, both devices have a 21:9 aspect ratio display.

The Xperia 10 Plus also has a 6.5-inch screen, except that it’s LCD with 1080+ resolution. The Xperia 10, meanwhile, has a 6-inch screen.

On top of this, the 10 Plus has a dual rear camera system with a 12MP, 1/2.8” primary sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The Xperia 10, meanwhile, has a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.

Both can record videos in 4K and both have SteadyShot, Sony’s proprietary image stabilization technology.

Under the hood, the Xperia 10 Plus has a Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with up to 512GB for microSD; while the Xperia 10 uses a Snapdragon 630, has 3GB of RAM, and carries 64GB of expandable storage.



The entry-level Xperia

Lastly, Sony unveiled its latest entry-level offering - the Xperia L3.

The device has a 5.7-inch screen with 720p+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

It also has a dual rear camera system with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Inside, it comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

The Xperia L3, however, does not support 4K recording. It will also ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, rather than Android 9.0 Pie.

Prices for the entry-level and midrange devices were also not announced. – Rappler.com