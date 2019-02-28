Nintendo Switch-based Pokemon trainers will finally have a mainline game in the series to enjoy!

Published 4:59 PM, February 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Following the sucess of Pokemon Let's Go on the Nintendo Switch, The Pokemon Company and Nintendo announced the next generation of Pokemon game would be coming to the Switch as well.

The next-generation titles will be called Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield and are slated for a late 2019 release.

Players will traverse the Galar region and train all-new Pokemon in the journey to become a Pokemon master.

You'll also get to choose from a new trio of starting Pokemon this time: the grass pokemon Grookey, the fire pokemon Scorbunny, and the water pokemon Sobble.

We expect more information will be revealed in the coming months, and we're hoping to learn more about the battle and capture systems. Will the capture mechanics will be more battle-oriented – like traditional mainline titles such as the seventh-generation Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon – or capture-oriented like Pokemon Let's Go?

In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for more details as they arrive. – Rappler.com

