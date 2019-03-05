PLDT and Smart retain the Speed Test crown in Ookla's latest report

Published 6:55 PM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT and its subsidiary Smart have the fastest internet speeds, according to United States-based Ookla and its most recent quarterly Speed Test report.

PLDT topped the fixed internet category with an Ookla Speed Score of 18.57. Sky is second with 11.23, Smart is third with 10.99, and Globe is fourth with 9.36. PLDT has the most number of tests at around 14.2 million, while Globe has 8.4 million. Smart has 1.9 million, while Sky has 1.2 million.

The Speed Score takes into account download speed, upload speed, lowest average speeds, median average speeds, and highest average speeds. Download speed and median average speeds have the most weight in its computation.

Data was gathered from 27,221,777 internet speed tests performed by users on Ookla's speedtest.net. The report also shows top speeds for each service provider as well as latency and user count.

Ookla also showed some city-specific data:

For the mobile category, Smart beat Globe with a Speed Score of 15.57 to 10.10.

Smart scored an average download speed of 17.86 Mbps compared to Globe's 11.36 Mbps. For mobile, data was gathered from 2,186,540 tests.

Here's the city-specific data for mobile:

In the previous Ookla report, Q1-Q2 2018, PLDT and Smart also topped the fixed category and mobile category, respectively. – Rappler.com