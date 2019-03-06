Samsung Galaxy M20 budget phone lands in Philippines for P10,990
MANILA, Philippines – Samsung releases a new budget phone to go against the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei, and OPPO: the Samsung Galaxy M20.
The phone became available exclusively on online shops Lazada, Shopee, Argomall, Abenson, and MemoXpress on Wednesday, March 6. It runs on a 5,000 mAh battery that Samsung says allows one to make calls for 29 hours, watch 17 hours of video, or listen to music for 101 hours. Its fast-charging feature powers up the device to 10% in 10 minutes – a nice feature to have though it's not as fast as top flagships.
It has what Samsung calls an FHD+ Infinity V-display, the V being a reference to the waterdrop notch, measured at 6.3 inches and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It's available in two colors: charcoal black and ocean blue.
Key specs:
- Samsung Exynos 7904 1.8GHz octa-core CPU
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with microSD up to 512GB
- 13MP f/1.9 and 5MP f/2.2 wide-angle, rear cameras
- 8MP f/2.0 front camera
- Dual-SIM
- 4G LTE
- 3.5mm audio jack
- USB 2.0 Type-C
- Fingerprint scanner and face unlock
– Rappler.com