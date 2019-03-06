Samsung is gearing up against the budget phones from China

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung releases a new budget phone to go against the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei, and OPPO: the Samsung Galaxy M20.

The phone became available exclusively on online shops Lazada, Shopee, Argomall, Abenson, and MemoXpress on Wednesday, March 6. It runs on a 5,000 mAh battery that Samsung says allows one to make calls for 29 hours, watch 17 hours of video, or listen to music for 101 hours. Its fast-charging feature powers up the device to 10% in 10 minutes – a nice feature to have though it's not as fast as top flagships.

It has what Samsung calls an FHD+ Infinity V-display, the V being a reference to the waterdrop notch, measured at 6.3 inches and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It's available in two colors: charcoal black and ocean blue.

Key specs:

Samsung Exynos 7904 1.8GHz octa-core CPU

3GB RAM and 32GB storage with microSD up to 512GB

13MP f/1.9 and 5MP f/2.2 wide-angle, rear cameras

8MP f/2.0 front camera

Dual-SIM

4G LTE

3.5mm audio jack

USB 2.0 Type-C

Fingerprint scanner and face unlock

– Rappler.com