MANILA, Philippines – The USB Promoters Group announced Monday, March 4, the pending release of the Universal Serial Bus 4 (USB4) architecture which takes advantage of Intel's Thunderbolt protocol specification.

Intel contributed the Thunderbolt specification to the USB Promoter Group to enable "other chip makers to build Thunderbolt compatible silicon, royalty-free."

The new architecture builds on the USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 specifications. USB4 will use USB Type-C cabling and will be backwards-compatible with USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3 interfaces.

It will support a maximum data transfer rate of 40 Gigabits per second (Gbps) over 40 Gbps-certified cables and support multiple data and display protocols as well as power delivery. USB 3.0 had a speed of 5 Gbps while the newer USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 could reach transfer speeds of 20 Gbps.

In other words, USB4 is designed to work with older cabling and not deprecate your accessories, but can use newer cables to support connections that send power, display information, or data to and from your computers or other supported devices.

The USB4 architecture specifications are set to to be published in the middle of 2019.