Published 8:16 PM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The newly-launched Jojo Pasabay mobile delivery app has an interesting new way of transporting products: it connects users to transporters who are already heading towards the drop-off location of their package.

They call it “pasabay delivery,” which the company says is meant to augment the income of the commuting Filipino, and proposes it as a way to lessen carbon footprint. Jojo transporters are notified of deliveries requested by users, from which they can choose depending on where they’re going, a scheme that the company also calls crowdshipping.

The company also says that the app has an advanced GPS tracking system, so users can see where their package is, and if it has arrived.

“When you look at the road every day with thousands of people on their cars, trains, and buses, you will realize we have an invisible and untapped logistics and supply chain resource interconnected by the people and all the places we go. This benefits commuters, senders and entrepreneurs, creating a more efficient and sustainable way to ship,” said Jay Fajardo, Jojo’s Chief Strategy Officer.

The company’s target is to have 18,000 downloads during the 1 st month of operations, said a spokesperson.

The Jojo app is now available for download on Google Play and App Store. More information on the app is available on its website. – Rappler.com