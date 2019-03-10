TNC is now a 2-time WESG champ having won the inaugural tournament as well in 2016

Published 12:47 AM, March 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Dota 2 team TNC Pro Team takes home $500,000 as they beat China's Keen Gaming in the championship round of the World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) 2018's Dota 2 tournament, Sunday, March 10.

This is the second time that TNC is the WESG champion, having won the inaugural tournament in 2016, which netted them $800,000. TNC did not participate in the 2017 tourney.

The team announced their victory on their Facebook page, and also mentioned the challenges they've recently faced. "It is known that our group had encountered challenges outside the game way back last year, and we are thankful for those who stuck with us through thick and thin," TNC said.

The team also posted a highlight reel of their victory:

The winning roster is made of Timothy Randrup, Armel Paul Tabios, Kim Villafuerte Santos, Nico Barcelon and Marc Polo Luis Fausto. Fausto is a replacement for team captain Carlo "Kuku" Palad who is currently banned in host city Chongqing in China for hurling a racial insult at a Chinese player back in late 2018.

The victory is among the biggest for TNC. It's their third-largest prize ever, following the 7th-8th finish at The International 2016 ($519,262) and the WESG 2016 championship ($800,000).

TNC had a spectacular run, staying undefeated in the playoffs, going 2-0 against Brazil's Team Canarinho in the first round; 2-0 against Russia's White-Off in the semis; and 2-0 as well against Keen Gaming, which took home $200,000 as runner-up.

– Rappler.com