Published 5:15 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – What sort of pornography do Filipino women watch and search for when they're on Pornhub?

The company sought to check what data they had available, and according to their findings, women in the Philippines watch a lot of Japanese porn, as well as a lot more romantic porn relative to other women viewers around the world.

The study, released last Friday, March 8, sought to determine what the female viewers were looking for aside from lesbian porn, which is "by far the most popular category of videos viewed by women."

Japanese pornography accounted as a most viewed category by women in various parts of Asia, including the Philippines.

Certain geographic regions also liked some types of porn better than others. For instance, Indian women search for Indian porn 1,171% more than other countries, likely favoring their own.

Relative to women in other countries, it appears as if the most viewed categories are related to romance or romantic pornography which is 233% more viewed by Filipino women than other countries, as well as Behind the Scenes (+204%) or Verified Couples (+160%) videos:

The Philippines ranks in the top 20 with regard to consumption of pornography using Pornhub, and has spent at least 5 years as the ones with longest time per visit on the site. – Rappler.com