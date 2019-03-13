Users may have trouble attaching or accessing Gmail attachments and sending emails, as well as uploading and downloading files on Drive

Published 1:22 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Google said Wednesday, March 13, that Gmail and Google Drive were suffering from an outage affecting multiple countries.

In a statement on its service page, Google said "users will have issues accessing or attaching files in various products," both for Gmail and Drive.

Gmail users in particular, will have difficulty "attaching or accessing attachments, as well as accessing and saving draft emails and sending emails."

Drive users will find it hard to upload and download files.

The Guardian adds service is affected in Asia, Australia, the United States, South America, and Europe. – Rappler.com