The current 30 MB data allocation doubles the 15MB limit which began in 2017

Published 7:26 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Airlines (PAL) now offers 30MB of complimentary in-flight WiFi for regular passengers and 100MB for business class passengers with “speeds that rival your regular on-ground connections” according to the airline.

The free data allocation grew from 15MB in 2017 to 30MB today.

Buying data in excess of the free allocation is also cheaper. In 2017, the rate was $5 for 35MB. Now, $5 buys a user 100MB. (READ: Who is first to offer WiFi inflight: PAL or Cebu Pacific?)

It might sound expensive but this is currently the norm for inflight WiFi. A travel website has a list published in 2018 of airlines offering inflight WiFi along with the costs, including another Filipino airline, Cebu Pacific. – Rappler.com