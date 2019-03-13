A recent patent for a game controller hints that Google is also expected to unveil a device to go with the service

Published 7:36 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - Google has posted a teaser for their upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) keynote set for March 19 where they promise to unveil their “vision of the future of gaming.”

What their vision exactly is is not yet clear, but speculations have hinted that we could finally get our first glimpse at the company’s long-rumored game-streaming service.

Google last year tested the ability of its Project Stream technology by letting a select few play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on a Chrome browser from their desktops and laptops.

The company could also launch a game console alongside the service, which reports refer to as “Project Yeti”.

This information is backed-up by a recent patent that surfaced online on a game controller that could work with it.

Often likened to Netflix, game-streaming allows players to play games without the need to download large files. However, it’s not without its challenges.

Poor network connection and slow broadband speeds can cause some input lag as it takes time for data to travel to the game’s server and back.

Google, however, has been working to address these problems since it began testing Project Stream and now appears ready to fully showcase the technology.

Catch the live stream on March 20, Wednesday at 1:00 am (Philippine time) on this link. – Rappler.com