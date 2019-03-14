The slightly pricier A50 variant comes in at P17,990

Published 3:54 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung launched a new budget midrange phone, the Galaxy A30, on Wednesday, March 13.

The phone will be available on March 30, priced at P13,990.

Here are the specs:

Octa-core processor (dual 1.8GHz + hexa 1.6GHz)

4GB RAM

64GB storage

4,000 mAh fast-charging battery

Edge-to-edge 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

1080 x 2340 resolution

Dual camera rear setup (16MP + 5MP), one camera being ultra-wide angle

16MP front camera

Rear fingerprint scanner

Face unlock

USB Type-C

Colors: black, white

Customers who purchase the Galaxy A30 from March 30 and 31 get a free JBL Go 2 speaker.

The A50 variant

A more expensive variant from the Samsung A series was also launched: the A50, with a more powerful Exynos 7904 processor (quad 2.3GHz + quad 1.7GHz) and a triple-camera setup instead of dual camera.

Its triple-camera setup includes a 25MP main camera for low-light, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP camera for bokeh. The front camera also has a higher megapixel count: 25MP versus the A30's 16MP.

Other improvements are 6GB RAM versus the A30's 4GB, 128GB memory over the eA30's 64GB, an on-screen fingerprint scanner, and an extra blue color option.

They have the same battery size (4,000mAh), dimensions (158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7mm) and display (Edge-to-edge 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 resolution).

The A50 variant comes in at P17,990. Pre-orders will be held from March 16 to 29, with pre-orders getting a JBL Go 2 speaker, a mini tripod, and a 10,000 mAh battery pack worth P1,299.

Both phones were originally announced in February 2019. – Rappler.com