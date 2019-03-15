The company also pleads not guilty to other charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the US

Published 2:02 PM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Huawei has pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment in a New York court, Thursday, March 14, reported Reuters.

The 'not guilty' plea was expected with Huawei denying the charges being put forth by the US government.

The charges include several counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, violations on Iran trade sanctions, conspiracy to launder money, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

In February, Huawei also pleaded not guilty to charges they stole trade secrets from U.S. telecom network T-Mobile. The charge along with other charges of wire fraud and obstruction of justice were filed in a Washington court, January 2019.

"Huawei is accused of conspiring to defraud HSBC and other banks by misrepresenting Huawei's relationship with Skycom Tech Co Ltd, a suspected front company that operated in Iran," Reuters reported. Huawei maintains that Skycom is a local business partner.

Huawei's next court appearance is on April 4. – Rappler.com