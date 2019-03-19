The iPad Air and iPad Mini join the current iPad roster including 2018’s 9.7-inch iPad, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Published 10:44 AM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Apple updated two of its iPad models, the iPad Air and the Mini on Monday, March 18, US time.

Apple made the announcement through a press release, forgoing its usual hardware announcement events as they prepare for their March 25 event for their new streaming services.

The new iPad Air is the third-generation Air variant, following the iPad Air 2 in 2014. The new iPad Mini is in its 5th generation, following the 4th model released in 2015.

Key specs:

iPad Air

Screen: 10.5-inch Retina display

Processor: A12 Bionic chip, said to deliver a 70% performance boost over 2018’s 9.7-inch iPad

Connectivity: WiFi, LTE

eSIM-ready

Apple Pencil support, a first for the model

Price: $499 (WiFi only), $629 (WiFi+cellular)

Storage variants: 64GB, 256 GB

Colors: silver, space gray, gold

iPad mini

Screen: 7.9-inch Retina display

Processor: A12 Bionic chip

Connectivity: WiFi, LTE

eSIM-ready

Apple Pencil support, a first for the model

Price: $399 (WiFi only), $529 (WiFi+cellular)

Storage variants: 64GB, 256 GB

Colors: silver, space gray, gold

The iPad Air and iPad Mini join the current iPad roster including 2018’s 9.7-inch iPad, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. – Rappler.com