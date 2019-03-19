It may be an event for a new midrange phone or their foldable Galaxy Fold

Published 2:12 PM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, March 18, Samsung announced an event via Twitter that they’ve only vaguely called “A Galaxy Event” to be held on April 10.

Samsung’s last Unpacked event was held in February, where they introduced the S10 phone family along with their Galaxy Fold foldable.

Samsung’s Unpacked events typically show off their marquee products and technologies. As to what the Galaxy event may bring, online speculation points to the 2 things: the reveal of a new A90 phone, or an event that focuses further on the Galaxy Fold.

The A90 will likely be the high-end member of this year’s A-line, which includes the A30 (P13,990) and A50 (P17,990). The A phones are Samsung’s attempt to better compete in the competitive P10,000-P20,000 price range, where Chinese brands such as OPPO, Vivo, and Huawei have been making noise.

Samsung has been public about their desire to compete in the lower price ranges better, with mobile head DJ Koh, saying in 2018 that they may even debut new features in mid-range models as opposed to flagships.

The Galaxy Fold, on the other hand, debuts on April 26 in some markets, so an event weeks before the actual launch may make some marketing sense. The Fold was shown off in February’s Unpacked event but it shared the spotlight with the S10 phones. – Rappler.com