Solid specs at a low price plus a very good-looking design

Published 10:24 PM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – BBK Electronics' budget brand Realme launched a new phone Tuesday, March 19, the Realme 3.

The 3's price starts at P6,990.

Key specs:

Mediatek P70 12nm, octacore chipset

32GB storage + 3GB RAM or 64GB storage + 4GB RAM

6.22-inch display (720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio)

Android 9.0 Pie running ColorOS6

13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor

13MP front camera

LTE

Fingerpint sensor

4230 mAh battery to 10-watt fast charging

Colors: black, dynamic black, radiant blue

Prices:

3GB + 32GB – PHP 6,990

3GB + 64GB – PHP 7,990

4GB + 64GB – PHP 9,990

The P6,990 variant is exclusive via Shopee, which will host a flash sale on March 25 featuring a 10% discount, bringing the price to P6,290. The P7,990 and P9,990 variant will be exclusive to official physical stores for two weeks after its April 6 availability.

Pre-orders are from March 30 to April 5, with some freebies. The phones are also available via Home Credit installment plans.

Other key features of the phone include a unibody design as opposed to the more traditional screen-frame-back-cover sandwich form, gradient finishes, and Realme's signature yellow ring around the camera meant to make the design pop.

The brand also touts its camera's "Nightscape" mode meant for night shots, and a "Chroma Boost" mode to capture a larger image dynamic range.

BBK Electronics is a Chinese company that also markets phones under the OPPO, Vivo, and OnePlus brands.

Some of the other phones to consider in this price range include ASUS ZenFone Max M2 (P8,995), the OPPO A3S (P6,990), and the Huawei Y6 Pro (P6,990) and at the higher end, the Samsung M20 at P10,990. – Rappler.com