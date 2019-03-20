The video shows a slight crease running in the middle

Published 11:00 AM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A YouTube video uploaded Monday, March 18, shows what may be the first user-made hands-on video of Samsung’s new foldable, the Galaxy Fold.

Since announcing the device in February, Samsung hasn’t given people the chance to touch and play around with the device. Huawei has been more open, allowing some attendees at trade fair Mobile World Congress 2019 and Philippine media to have some hands-on time with their own foldable, the Huawei Mate X.

The March 18 YouTube video may likely be the first Galaxy Fold hands-on video beyond official Samsung promotional materials. Watch:

Perhaps the most striking part is that there is slight creasing running down the middle of the screen when in tablet form. The Mate X also showed a slight hint of the hinges showing through the middle of the screen in tablet form. (READ: 15 minutes with Huawei’s Mate X foldable: what’s hot, what’s not)

The user shows the Fold in both tablet and phone mode, and gives viewers a 360-degree view of the device. The bezels appear to be thicker, and do not lay flat with the screen as opposed to the Mate X. (READ: Samsung holding another ‘Galaxy’ event on April 10)

This is the official Samsung hands-on video:

The Fold is set to come out April 26 in some markets. It has a 7.3-inch display (tablet mode) and 4.6-inch display (phone mode), and is set to retail at $1,980, coming in cosmo black, space silver, astro blue, and martian green colors. On the other end of the spectrum, Samsung has been ramping up its efforts in the budget-to-midrange segment, announcing the P10,990 Samsung M20 and the P13,990 A30 and P17,990 A50 phones. – Rappler.com