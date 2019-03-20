Here’s what we know so far about the Huawei P30

Published 1:32 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Huawei is officially set to unveil the next entry in its signature P series, the P30, at a launch event in Paris, France on March 26.

One of its predecessors, the P20 Pro, set a high bar with its 3 rear cameras, getting a Dxomark score of 109 – the highest score ever recorded for a smartphone when it first released.

We’re now curious to see how Huawei plans to outdo themselves with its upcoming flagship. Thanks to a multitude of leaks, we at least have some idea of what could be revealed next week.

Huawei is expected to once again release 3 models for the P30 series - the standard P30, the P30 Lite, and the P30 Pro.

Here’s how all three models are shaping up:

Cameras

Both the P30 Lite and the P30 supposedly features three rear cameras while the P30 Pro features four, if the leaked renders first shared by WinFuture are to be believed.

The P30 Lite comes with a 20MP sensor, a 16MP sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The triple rear camera system of the base P30 is comprised of a 40MP main sensor, a 16MP wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

The P30 Pro’s quad rear camera system is made up of a 40MP wide sensor, a 20MP ultrawide sensor, a periscope 8MP sensor with 5x optical zoom, and a time-of-flight (ToF) 3D camera.

GSMArena points out that the P30 Pro could reach up to 10x hybrid zoom.

The optics of the P30 and the P30 Pro are also, as speculated, Leica-branded.

For the front, the P30 Lite has a 32MP lens while both the P30 and the P30 Pro have 32MP, f/2.0 lens.

Design

The way the camera array is arranged in all 3 models seem to be reminiscent of the P20 Pro.

The sensors are vertically arranged in the side corner of the device’s back with the dual-LED flash found either below it for the standard P30 and the P30 Lite or beside it for the P30 Pro.

Huawei is known for the vibrant colors of its devices and it won’t be any different for the P30.

A recent leak outlined by WinFuture suggests one of the colors available for the P30 Pro is called “Amber Sunrise,” which appears to be an orange-red finish.

Display

The 3 models appear to tout similar teardrop notch cutouts situated at the top center of the screen. The P30 Pro, however, seems to have the thinnest bezels due to it flaunting a curved display.

In terms of size, the P30 Pro is at the top with a 6.47-inch screen. The P30 sits at the middle with a 6.1-inch screen while the P30 Lite has the smallest with a 6-inch screen.

Both the P30 and the P30 Pro offer OLED screen displays with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Specs

Under the hood, both the P30 and the P30 Pro are to be powered by Huawei’s current flagship chipset, the Kirin 980 while the P30 Lite has the mid-range Kirin 710.

The P30 Pro packs 8GB of RAM with options for 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage space.

Meanwhile, the P30 has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Rounding out the trio, the P30 Lite has a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB options.

Price

The P30 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage reportedly costs €749, which is approximately P44,950.

The P30 Pro, on the other hand, starts at €999 or around P59,965 while the 256GB model costs €1,099, which is about P65,966. The price for the 512GB model or the P30 Lite was not revealed in the report. – Rappler.com

(€1 = P60.02)