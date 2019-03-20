Pricing for the Redmi Note 7 starts at P7,990. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, meanwhile, isn't coming to the Philippines.

Published 3:39 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Xiaomi launches the latest in its Redmi Note line, the Redmi Note 7.

Prices for the phone start at P7,990 for the entry-level version which sports 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phones will be available on March 27.

Key specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE (artificial intelligence engine) SoC with a 2.2GHz maximum clock speed

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

19.5:9 aspect ratio

2380 x 1080 resolution

6.3-inch display with teardrop notch

48MP rear camera + 5MP depth-sensing camera

13MP front camera

Nightmode photography

AI scene detection, AI beautify and AI portraits

USB Type-C port with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4

Colors: space black, neptune blue, nebula red

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version will retail for P9,990 while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version will retail for P11,490. The first 100 customers who will purchase the device online will get Mi in-ear basic earphones and t-shirts. It will be available at official Mi Authorize Stores soon.

The Redmi Note 7 is the latest to be released in a recent string of performance budget phones. On Tuesday, March 19, Realme released its Realme 3 at P6,990, and weeks back, Samsung with its Galaxy M20 (P10,990). Other phones with a 48MP camera coming to the Philippines soon is the Vivo V15 Pro and the OPPO F11.

The "pro" version – the Redmi Note 7 Pro – will not be coming to the Philippines. – Rappler.com