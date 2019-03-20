The 1.49 billion euro fine is Europe's latest salvo against silicon valley tech giant Google, who was trying to avoid a repeat fine

Published 7:22 PM, March 20, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

BRUSSELS, Belgium – The EU's powerful anti-trust regulator slapped tech giant Google with a new fine on Tuesday, March 19, over unfair competition, in Europe's latest salvo against Silicon Valley.

"Today the commission has fined Google 1.49 billion euros ($1.69 billion) for illegal misuse of its dominant position in the market for the brokering of online search adverts," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. (READ: Google unveils search changes to placate EU) –Rappler.com