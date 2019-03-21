Vivo V15 series with 32MP front camera launched: specs, price
MANILA, Philippines – Vivo launched its V15 phones, the V15 and the V15Pro in the Philippines on Thursday, March 21. Their most striking feature? A pop-up front camera they call the “Elevating Front Camera” boasting a 32MP resolution. Several others have 25MP and 24MP selfie cameras.
The pop-up camera was derived from their concept NEX phone debuted last year in Mobile World Congress 2018 – one of several design solutions seen last year to achieve a real full-screen notch-less display.
The V15 series is the successor to the V11 phones launched in 2018.
The V15Pro, a more expensive variant, is priced at P23,999, while the V15 itself costs P17,999.
Vivo V15Pro key specs:
- Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
- Rear triple-camera setup with AI (standard + 8MP super wide-angle camera + 5MP depth-sensing camera)
- 32MP “Elevating Front Camera”
- Jovi AI assistant
- 91.64% screen-to-body ratio
- 6.39-inch Super AMOLED “Ultra Fullview” display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- 1.75mm side bezels, 2.2mm top bezels
- “Dual-Engine Fast Charging” technology which is said to charge phone to 25% in 15 minutes
- 3,700 mAh battery
- “AI Face Beauty,” “AI Portrait Framing,” AI Super Night Mode,” “AI Body Shaping” feature
- 5th-generation in-display fingerprint scanning
- Colors: topaz blue, coral red
- “Spectrum Ripple” finish that is said to reflect different shades at different angles
- FunTouch OS 9 (Android 9 Pie)
V15 key specs:
- 6.53-inch IPS LCD 19.5:9 “Ultra Fullview” display
- 2,340 x 1,080 pixels
- 91.64% screen-to-body ratio
- MediaTek Helio P70 2.1GHz octa-core processor
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
- Rear triple-camera setup with AI (12MP standard + 8MP super wide-angle + 5MP depth-sensing)
- 32MP “Elevating Front Camera”
- Jovi AI assistant
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Colors: topaz blue, glamour red
- “Spectrum Ripple” finish
- “Dual-Engine Fast Charging” technology which is said to charge phone to 25% in 15 minutes
- 4,000 mAh battery
- “AI Face Beauty,” “AI Portrait Framing,” AI Super Night Mode,” “AI Body Shaping” feature
- FunTouch OS 9 (Android 9 Pie)
Here's how the two phones compare in size, with the V15 Pro on the left, and the V15 on the right:
Pre-orders will be held from March 21 to 29, with general retail availability after that. The phones will also be available via Home Credit installment until June 30. – Rappler.com