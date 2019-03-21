The V15 is priced at 17,999 while the V15Pro is priced at P23,999

Published 1:48 PM, March 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vivo launched its V15 phones, the V15 and the V15Pro in the Philippines on Thursday, March 21. Their most striking feature? A pop-up front camera they call the “Elevating Front Camera” boasting a 32MP resolution. Several others have 25MP and 24MP selfie cameras.

The pop-up camera was derived from their concept NEX phone debuted last year in Mobile World Congress 2018 – one of several design solutions seen last year to achieve a real full-screen notch-less display.

The V15 series is the successor to the V11 phones launched in 2018.

The V15Pro, a more expensive variant, is priced at P23,999, while the V15 itself costs P17,999.

Vivo V15Pro key specs:

Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear triple-camera setup with AI (standard + 8MP super wide-angle camera + 5MP depth-sensing camera)

32MP “Elevating Front Camera”

Jovi AI assistant

91.64% screen-to-body ratio

6.39-inch Super AMOLED “Ultra Fullview” display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

1.75mm side bezels, 2.2mm top bezels

“Dual-Engine Fast Charging” technology which is said to charge phone to 25% in 15 minutes

3,700 mAh battery

“AI Face Beauty,” “AI Portrait Framing,” AI Super Night Mode,” “AI Body Shaping” feature

5th-generation in-display fingerprint scanning

Colors: topaz blue, coral red

“Spectrum Ripple” finish that is said to reflect different shades at different angles

FunTouch OS 9 (Android 9 Pie)

V15 key specs:

6.53-inch IPS LCD 19.5:9 “Ultra Fullview” display

2,340 x 1,080 pixels

91.64% screen-to-body ratio

MediaTek Helio P70 2.1GHz octa-core processor

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear triple-camera setup with AI (12MP standard + 8MP super wide-angle + 5MP depth-sensing)

32MP “Elevating Front Camera”

Jovi AI assistant

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Colors: topaz blue, glamour red

“Spectrum Ripple” finish

“Dual-Engine Fast Charging” technology which is said to charge phone to 25% in 15 minutes

4,000 mAh battery

“AI Face Beauty,” “AI Portrait Framing,” AI Super Night Mode,” “AI Body Shaping” feature

FunTouch OS 9 (Android 9 Pie)

Here's how the two phones compare in size, with the V15 Pro on the left, and the V15 on the right:

Pre-orders will be held from March 21 to 29, with general retail availability after that. The phones will also be available via Home Credit installment until June 30. – Rappler.com